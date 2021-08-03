EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER traded down $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

