iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,196. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

