Financial Management Network Inc. Buys Shares of 1,080 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,510,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.86. 18,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,260. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.51. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.