FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in FirstService by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FirstService by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

FSV traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. FirstService has a one year low of $112.68 and a one year high of $191.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.76.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

