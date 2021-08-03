Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 17,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 663,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,323 shares of company stock worth $4,823,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.