Polychain Monsters Hits Market Cap of $26.75 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $26.75 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $7.99 or 0.00020832 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.63 or 0.00812424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00094980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042360 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,593,379 coins and its circulating supply is 3,347,835 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

