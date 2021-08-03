Verge (XVG) Price Up 11.3% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $377.37 million and approximately $14.52 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00362971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000682 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

