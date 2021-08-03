Ccore Market Cap Reaches $49,704.96 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $49,704.96 and $149.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

