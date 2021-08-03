Alpha Teknova (TKNO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ: TKNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/20/2021 – Alpha Teknova is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Alpha Teknova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/20/2021 – Alpha Teknova is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Alpha Teknova is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TKNO traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,031. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $30.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

