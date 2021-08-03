Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. 290,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

