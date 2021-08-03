JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. 11,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

