BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.25 ($2.13).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Sara Weller purchased 30,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Philip Jansen purchased 1,250,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

Shares of LON:BT.A traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 174.85 ($2.28). 12,400,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,753,734. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.65. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52 week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.70 ($2.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

