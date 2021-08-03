Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%.

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 4,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,948. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

