nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.8-611.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.20 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.840-$1.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.83.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,350,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.