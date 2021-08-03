Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,946,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

BMY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

