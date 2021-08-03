First United Bank Trust Has $949,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First United Bank Trust reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in The Southern were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in The Southern by 345.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $778,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

NYSE SO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

