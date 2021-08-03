Country Trust Bank Has $120.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $120,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.61. 68,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,551. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $119.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

