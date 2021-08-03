Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. 49,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.91. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

