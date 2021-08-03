Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

