Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 40,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,798. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

