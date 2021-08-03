Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,293 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.80.

