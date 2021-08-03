Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

DVY traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,998. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

