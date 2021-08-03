iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $109.87. 201,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

