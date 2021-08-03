Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $38.36

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $39.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 4,989 shares changing hands.

FMS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $209,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 25.2% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

