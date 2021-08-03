Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $38.36

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.36, but opened at $39.60. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 4,989 shares changing hands.
FMS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.8338 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $209,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 25.2% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
