Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Gap Down to $34.59

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.59, but opened at $28.70. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 16,011 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Newtek Business Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $566.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 73,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

