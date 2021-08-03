Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $28.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

CDXS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDXS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,011. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.27. Codexis has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

