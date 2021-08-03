Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:UIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 10,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Unisys has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $28.60.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

