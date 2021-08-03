Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. 321,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,725. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

