Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.15. 18,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $436.16. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

