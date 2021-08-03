Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,524,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $149.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

