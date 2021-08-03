Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

AMRC stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.36. 8,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,466. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.67.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.