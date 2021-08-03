ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

ON stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

