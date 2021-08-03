Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24, RTT News reports. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

