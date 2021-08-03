Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$729.3-743.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.29 million.Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of AVNS traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 9,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.