MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MusclePharm stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 7,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120. MusclePharm has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

