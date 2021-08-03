Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 61,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,756,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GOTU. Citigroup downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $843.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -1.26.
About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.