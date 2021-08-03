Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Danaos stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

