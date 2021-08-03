Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,135. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

