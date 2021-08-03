MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.51. 142,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,726,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -126.10 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51.
About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
