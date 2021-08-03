Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.00

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

