Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Down 11.2%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price traded down 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51. 1,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

