SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.98. 32,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,258. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.