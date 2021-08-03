SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $168,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $224,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.69. 100,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,788. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.13.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

