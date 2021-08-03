SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF accounts for 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.23% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

BOTZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.42. 12,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

