Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 80 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in American Express by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,375 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.82. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.