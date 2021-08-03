Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 1,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth $395,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Model N by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Model N by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Model N by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

