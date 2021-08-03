Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,084,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398,680 shares of company stock worth $170,369,624 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 304,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,725,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion and a PE ratio of 114.47. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

