Financial Management Network Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.