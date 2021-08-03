Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.98 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1.98 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.95 or 0.00528639 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000924 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

