PlayGame Price Tops $0.0003 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. PlayGame has a total market cap of $330,145.87 and $24,384.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00813736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042500 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PXGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.